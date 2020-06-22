Arizona man arrested after truck kills Montana home occupant

Arizona News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have arrested an Arizona man for allegedly driving while drunk and crashing a pickup truck into a home, killing a man inside. KECI-TV reported 20-year-old Thomas Owen Lefevre of Tucson, Arizona, was held at the Flathead County Detention Center in Kalispell on one count of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence. The Montana Highway Patrol says the truck driven by Lefevre failed to negotiate a curve and struck a house near Kalispell at 11:35 p.m. Saturday. A 59-year-old man who was inside a bedroom of the home died as a result of the accident.