After Tulsa, Trump heads to virus hotspot Arizona and border

Arizona News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faces a fresh test of his ability to draw a crowd during a pandemic when he visits Arizona on Tuesday after his sparsely attended weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’ll also be trying to remind voters of one of his key 2016 promises as he visits the wall under construction at the U.S.-Mexico border. The president’s smaller-than-expected-crowd in deep red Oklahoma over the weekend has sharpened the focus on Trump’s visit to Arizona, which doubles as both a 2020 battleground state and a surging coronavirus hotspot.