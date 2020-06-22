AFI offers free ‘Do The Right Thing’ and talk with Spike Lee

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The American Film Institute is offering free rentals of “Do The Right Thing” all week and will host a discussion of the 1989 film about racism and a neighborhood in turmoil with director Spike Lee. The AFI says it’s partnering with Universal Pictures to offer the film from Monday through Sunday on Amazon, Apple, Vudu and many other platforms. The Lee discussion will be held Thursday on AFI’s YouTube channel. The announcement doesn’t mention recent nationwide protests brought on by the death of George Floyd, but calls Lee “the voice for change that we need now more than ever.”