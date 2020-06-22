2 killed, guard wounded in California nightclub shooting

California News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man and woman were killed and a security guard was wounded in an exchange of gunfire after the two were asked to leave a Southern California nightclub early Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight at a nightspot in Riverside. Police say the preliminary investigation found that security asked the man and woman to leave and escorted them out to a vehicle. The man got a gun, drove to the front of the nightclub and began shooting at the guards. One guard was hit but returned fire. The man and woman died in the car. The guard is expected to survive.