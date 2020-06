California News

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have stopped the forward movement of a Central California fire that destroyed two homes and damaged four others. Authorities say the fire erupted Monday afternoon in a riverbed in Paso Robles. The city says at its peak, the blaze forced the evacuation of 559 residences. By Monday night, fewer than 100 households remain under evacuation. The fire has burned fewer than 10 acres and is 10% contained.