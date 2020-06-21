Hit hard by virus, fine dining finds new ways to serve

California News

Some of the world’s best restaurants have had to make a quick pivot to weather the coronavirus. In Chicago, Alinea used to offer an 18-course tasting menu for $365; now it’s making carryout meals for $49.94. Copenhagen’s Noma usually takes reservations months ahead, but last month it opened an outdoor burger and wine bar. And in Paris, acclaimed chef Alain Ducasse is offering delivery. Analysts say the restaurant industry was hit hard by the virus, and fine dining struggled the most. U.S. fine dining transactions were down 82% in April, according to The NPD Group. Some say carryout and delivery have been so popular that they might continue even after dining rooms reopen.