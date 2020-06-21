Crews battle 4 wildfires in Arizona; 3 in national forests

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle four major wildfires burning across Arizona. The human-caused Bush Fire outside of metro Phoenix was 15% contained Sunday after charring 273 square miles since it started June 13 in the Tonto National Forest. The lightning-caused Bighorn Fire burning in canyons and on ridges in the Santa Catalina Mountains was pushed back to 19% containment after growing by 14 square miles to 80 square miles by Sunday. Authorities say the lightning-caused Bringham Fire was 20% contained after burning 31 square miles in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest north of Morenci. The Mangum Fire burning in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon was 23% contained at 103 square miles with its June 8 cause still under investigation.