Black Lives Matter wants to oust first Black Los Angeles DA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Protests over the death of George Floyd are being felt in the race to see who will run the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. Police accountability was a key issue but protests calling for the ouster of District Attorney Jackie Lacey have grown by thousands since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Lacey, who is the first Black person and woman to run the largest local prosecutors’ office in the nation, says the death has forced her to consider new ways to investigate police. Her opponent says Lacey is incapable of holding police accountable.