Arizona passes 50,000 mark in confirmed coronavirus cases

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has now passed the 50,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,592 additional cases on Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 52,390. Health officials also reported one more known death, pushing Arizona’s total so far to 1,339. The state’s surge in additional cases this week set daily records for hospitalizations, ventilator use and use of intensive care beds for coronavirus patients. Arizona set daily new-case records with 3,109 reported Saturday, 3,246 more Friday, 2,519 on Thursday and 2,392 on Tuesday. Health officials have attributed the new cases to increased testing and to community spread of COVID-19.