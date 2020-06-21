3 men, including sheriff’s worker, probed for sign vandalism

California News

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Three men including employees of a sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office in California have been arrested for investigation of the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said late Saturday a tarp painted with the letters “BLM” has been repeatedly damaged in Thousand Oaks. The owner posted an image of one of the incidents on social media, and the office says detectives recognized the suspect as a sheriff’s office employee. The worker was issued a misdemeanor vandalism citation and placed on paid administrative leave. Another person investigated for vandalism to the sign worked for the county district attorney’s office.