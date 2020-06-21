19th inmate dies in California prison related to virus

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An inmate from Avenal State Prison in California has died from what appear to be complications from the coronavirus. The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said late Saturday the inmate died at a hospital and the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. No additional information was provided. Authorities said 19 inmates in state custody have died from illnesses related to the virus. It’s the first death at Avenal State Prison in Kings County, where 131 inmates have tested positive for the virus. The prison is 180 miles northwest of Los Angeles.