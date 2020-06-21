150 cannery workers forced into hotel quarantine without pay

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit says about 150 seasonal workers hired by a salmon cannery in Alaska are being forced to quarantine without pay at a hotel in Los Angeles after three of them tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the lawsuit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, the workers, most of them from Mexico and Southern California, were hired by North Pacific Seafoods to work at its Red Salmon Cannery in Naknek, Alaska. Attorney Jonathan Davis tells the Los Angeles Times that instead, they have been stuck at the Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel since June 10.