Thousands fight wildfires in national forests across Arizona

Arizona News

Associated Press (AP) — More than 2,000 firefighters are battling three major wildfires burning in forested mountains and desert hills of national forests across Arizona. Crews on Saturday fought fires in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest overlooking Tucson, in the Tonto National Forest northeast of metro Phoenix and in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon. The fires have forced scattered evacuations of rural communities and caused full or partial closures of multiple highways. Those include part of State Route 87 that are heavily traveled during summer weekends.