State & Regional News
today at 3:49 pm
Published 3:27 pm

Phoenix police: Woman killed in shooting in hallway of club

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman was killed and and a man wounded when shot by another person in a hallway of a club early Saturday morning.

Police identified the woman killed as 24-year-old Isabel Leal and said the other victim had a minor head wound. His identity wasn’t released.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said dozens of people were in the club when the shooting occurred, No immediate arrest was made and Thompson said police asked that anybody with information about the incident contact police.

Arizona News / Crime

The Associated Press

