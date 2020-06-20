Michelle Wie West gives birth to a daughter

California News

Once a child prodigy who competed against the men, Michelle Wie West is now a mother. The 30-year-old Wie and Golden State Warriors executive Johnnie West announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram. They named her Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. Kamalei is Hawaiian for “beloved child.” West is the son of NBA great Jerry West. The couple was married in August and announced the pregnancy in January. Wie is a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour. At age 14, her 68 in the Sony Open was the lowest score by a female on the PGA Tour.