Lawmakers use protest momentum to push state racial reforms

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The killing of George Floyd and the protests over racial injustice that followed have created momentum for reforms at state legislatures across the U.S. The efforts go beyond policing reforms by focusing on systemic racism that has pervaded public life for decades. In California, bills are advancing that would end a statewide ban on affirmative action programs and would make ethnic studies a graduation requirement within the California State University system. Lawmakers in Ohio are considering resolutions to declare racism a public health crisis. Success has been mixed. In New Hampshire, lawmakers refused to fast-track legislation targeting racial bias.