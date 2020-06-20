LA Sheriff’s Department examines cameras in shooting probe

California News

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it is examining footage from security cameras that might have recorded the fatal shooting of a young man after deputies spotted him with a gun and he ran. Capt. Kent Wegener, the head of the department’s Homicide Bureau, says investigators have taken six or seven exterior cameras from the scene of Thursday’s shooting in which 18-year-old Andres Guardado was killed by a deputy. The killing in an alley among businesses in the Gardena area was the second fatal shooting by Los Angeles County deputies this week.