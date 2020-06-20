Football players seek changes before returning to UCLA

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA officials say they feel good about answering the concerns raised by football players about returning to campus this week. It will be the first time in three months that players will be allowed back after the coronavirus pandemic halted all athletic activities. Athletic director Martin Jarmond wrote a letter to players about the concerns raised in a letter received by the department on Friday. The Los Angeles Times reported that 30 football players signed a letter asking for a third-party health official to monitor football practices.