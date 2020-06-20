Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

California News

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom has sold for more than $500,000 at auction. His Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar went Friday for much more than the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. Prince played the guitar starting on his 1984 Purple Rain Tour and used it into the early 1990s. A belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage sold for nearly $300,000. The gown that Madonna wore in her 1990 “Vogue” video sold for nearly $180,000.