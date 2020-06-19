Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

California News

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Nick Watney is the first player to test positive for the coronavirus since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic. The RBC Heritage is the second event since the restart. Watney missed the cut last week in Texas and traveled on his own to Hilton Head. His test for the virus when he arrived was negative. But before going to the course on Friday, he reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. He received another test that came back positive. Watney now must self-isolate for at least 10 days at Hilton Head. The tour said only that he had its full support.