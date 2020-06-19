Vulnerable US Latino communities hard hit by COVID-19

Arizona News

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads deeper across America, it is ravaging through Latino communities from the mid-Atlantic to the Southwest, infecting them at alarmingly high rates and amplifying the inequalities they live with. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. Now, a growing body of evidence is forming around the virus’ toll on Latinos as researchers develop a more advanced data analysis about COVID-19 and race.