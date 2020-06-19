Southern California woman held in $21.6M real estate scam

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California woman has been arrested on charges of swindling investors, mainly from China, out of $21.6 million in a phony condominium and hotel complex project. Ruixue “Serena” Shi of Arcadia was taken into custody Friday by FBI agents. She’s charged with wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say she solicited investments in a phony 207-unit luxury condo and hotel project in the Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs. Prosecutors say instead of building the project, she spent a large chunk of the money on a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, travel and designer clothing.