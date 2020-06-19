Protest crowds a challenge for tracking virus infections

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California health officials so far report only a few people who attended protests against police brutality have tested positive for the coronavirus. But already they are seeing the futility in trying to track down all in the crowds who could have been infected by them. So-called contact tracing is an underpinning of California’s plan for reopening during the virus outbreak. It involves contacting people who may have been exposed to an infected person. But if the infected person was at a protest then many of the people around them likely were strangers. Sacramento County is among those recommending anyone who attended a protest get tested for the virus.