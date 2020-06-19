Skip to Content
No foul play found in hanging death of homeless Black man

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say video has confirmed there wasn’t foul play in the death of a Black man found hanging from a tree at a Southern California homeless encampment. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says surveillance video from a nearby vacant building was obtained during the investigation into the May 31 death of Malcolm Harsch. The 38-year-old was found in Victorville. A statement from his family Friday urges people to seek help if they or someone they know may be suicidal. 

