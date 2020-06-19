Navajo Nation police force loses first officer to COVID-19

Arizona News

CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — A 50-year-old Navajo Nation police officer has died at a Phoenix hospital, becoming the first officer on the tribal police force to die from COVID-19 in the line of duty. Police Department officials said Officer Michael Lee died Friday at Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix. Police Chief Phillip Francisco said the department was “devastated and heartbroken” by the death of Lee, whom Francisco called “a husband, a father, a son and a protector of his community.” Lee served 29 years with the tribal department, beginning his law enforcement career as a police recruit with the Navajo Police Academy in 1990. The department said survivors include Lee’s wife and children.