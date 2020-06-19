More economic gloom: California jobless rate hits 16.3%

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate continued to climb in May. Federal statistics released Friday showed the nation’s most populous state had a rate of 16.3% last month, up from 15.5% in April and the highest since the Great Depression. Nationally, 38 states saw their unemployment rates decline last month as officials loosened their stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus. California has lost more than 2.2 million jobs since May of last year, more than any other state. The state has paid more than $30 billion in unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic.