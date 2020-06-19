Memorial planned for federal officer shot at US courthouse

California News

PINOLE, Calif. (AP) — Family and friends are gathering to honor a federal law enforcement officer who was fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland. They were joined by the Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. Hundreds gathered Friday at the memorial service for David Patrick Underwood at the high school he attended in an Oakland suburb. Underwood was killed May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a large demonstration was underway nearby to protest the killing of George Floyd. Authorities say an airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement is charged in the killing.