Man fatally shot by San Bernardino police had replica gun

California News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man who was shot to death by San Bernardino police over the weekend had a replica handgun. Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Armenta of San Bernardino died at a hospital Saturday night. Police say officers answering a report of a man with a gun confronted Armenta outside of a gas station convenience store and order him to drop what appeared to be a weapon. They say he was shot when he pointed it at an officer. A replica handgun was recovered.