Los Angeles County deputy kills man allegedly carrying gun

California News

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a deputy’s fatal shooting of a young man who reportedly was working as a security guard at an auto body shop. The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the Gardena area. A Sheriff’s Department statement does not identify the man or give specific details of why the deputy fired. The statement says deputies observed the man, he produced a firearm and then ran between two businesses. The shooting occurred after a short foot pursuit and the man died at the scene. The department says a handgun was recovered.