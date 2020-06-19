Longshoremen join racial equality demands on Juneteenth

California News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Longshoremen in ports throughout California have halted work to join thousands of Californians marching, rallying and driving in caravans to commemorate Juneteenth and demand racial equality. Thousands joined workers at the Port of Oakland Friday for a rally where some held signs that read “Stop Police Terror” and “Black Lives Matter.” Political activist and former Black Panther Party member Angela Davis addressed the crowd. Davis says it’s time to “renew our commitment to the struggle for freedom.” Longshoremen also stopped work in 28 other West Coast ports.