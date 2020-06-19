Lakers’ director of racial equity will help educate staff

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for new ways to understand racism as an organization, and Karida Brown has joined them to help. The 16-time NBA champions hired Brown this week as the Lakers’ first director of racial equity and action. Brown is an assistant professor of sociology and African American studies at UCLA. She will work with the franchise in identifying ways to create change while educating staff on urgent social issues. The Lakers realize they are one of the world’s most visible sports franchises, and they have decided they can do more to further causes they care about.