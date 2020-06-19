Crews work to protect evacuated communities; wildfire grows

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest current wildfire continues to grow in east-central Arizona as crews work to protect previously evacuated rural communities. Spokesman Dee Hines of the management team for the Bush Fire in the Tonto National Forest northeast of metro Phoenix said the fire’s size was estimated at 234 square miles with containment around 7% of its perimeter as of Friday morning. That’s up from 180 square miles as of Thursday morning. Other large fires continued to burn on the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona and in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest near Tucson in southern Arizona.