Drive-by shooting kills 1, wounds 1 in Los Angeles

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drive-by shooting killed one man and wounded another in a parking lot behind a Los Angeles grocery story. Police say the gunfire erupted late Thursday in the Studio City area of the San Fernando Valley while the victims were standing next to a vehicle. Another vehicle approached and multiple rounds were fired at both victims. Firefighters took both men to a hospital where one died and the other was listed in stable condition. There’s no description of the shooter or shooters. Police are canvassing the area for surveillance cameras and possible witnesses. Homicide detectives are asking the public for information.