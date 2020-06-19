Arizona sets another record for increases in COVID-19 cases

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged again Friday, setting the third record in four days for daily high numbers of new cases. The state Department of Health Services reported 3,246 additional cases, increasing the statewide total to 46,689 with 1,312 deaths, including 41 reported Friday. Arizona has become a national coronavirus hotspot since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders last month. Ducey on Wednesday reversed himself and allowed local governments to mandate use of face masks in public to slow spread of the coronavirus. Tucson and Flagstaff have imposed mandates and the Phoenix City Council planned Friday to consider imposing one.