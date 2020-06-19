Arizona man sues police department over wrongful arrest

Arizona News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff, Arizona, man who was wrongfully arrested on suspicion of selling LSD has sued the city. Tremayne Nez, who is Navajo, alleges police ignored evidence that showed he wasn’t a drug dealer. Police have said his arrest a year ago was a case of mistaken identity and apologized. Nez spent more than 30 hours in jail as part of a multi-agency drug operation. The lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court seeks $350,000 in compensatory damages and other amounts to be determined at trial. A police spokesman declined comment and a city spokeswoman did not immediately provide a response to questions.