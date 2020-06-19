Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise

State & Regional News

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had reopening just a few weeks ago. The decision announced Friday arrives amid rising infections in some states, particularly those that began loosening restrictions requiring most people to stay home and most stores to shut down this spring. There were 286.7 new cases per 100,000 people in Arizona over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 143.1%. Johns Hopkins University researchers tracking the virus say new cases in Florida have increased by 144.4%.