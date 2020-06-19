AP Source: Pujols pays Angels’ furloughed Dominican staff

California News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Albert Pujols will pay the salaries of the Los Angeles Angels’ furloughed employees in his native Dominican Republic for five months. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Pujols didn’t publicly announce his commitment to pay roughly $180,000 to cover the salaries. The strict budget cuts made by Angels owner Arte Moreno during the coronavirus pandemic have included extensive furloughs for scouts, player development staff and minor league employees. The furloughs also included most of the staff of their Dominican academy in Boca Chica.