49ers wide receiver Richie James Jr. breaks right wrist

California News

The San Francisco 49ers say receiver Richie James Jr. has broken his right wrist during offseason workouts and won’t be ready to return to the field until after the start of training camp. NFL Network first reported the injury and says James is expected to miss at least two months. James is the second receiver lost to injury this week for the defending NFC champion 49ers. No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his left foot.