SUV plunges off San Francisco Bay Area bridge, killing 4

California News

CROCKETT, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says four San Francisco Bay Area people died when their SUV plunged off a bridge and crashed to the ground. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that officers are reviewing footage but do not know why the sports utility vehicle spun out while crossing the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday night and went over the railing. The Contra Costa County coroner on Wednesday identified the driver as 19-year-old Perla Navarro of Richmond. The passengers were 19-year-old Kyle Erickson of Pittsburg; 21-year-old Christopher Mata of Rodeo; and 22-year-old Cecilia Ayala of Hayward.