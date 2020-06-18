Roaming mountain lion caught in downtown San Francisco

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A young mountain lion that was spotted looking at his reflection in the glass of an office tower in downtown San Francisco was safely captured Thursday. The disoriented cougar roamed the streets of the city for two days until he was spotted by a police officer near Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. The mountain lion was first seen Tuesday by a motorist in a neighborhood known for the famously crooked Lombard Street. Animal control officials say the animal will be released into the wild.