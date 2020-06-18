Police: Man fatally shot by deputies held woman for 6 days

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot by police had opened fire on Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies about to arrest him on charges he beat his girlfriend and held her captive for nearly a week. A team of deputies on Wednesday followed Terron J. Boone to Rosamond in Kern County, seeking to take him into custody. Boone was in a car when deputies shouted for him to put his hands up. Authorities say he opened the door and fired at least six times at deputies, who fatally shot him. Boone is the half-brother of Robert Fuller, who was found hanged in a Palmdale park last week.