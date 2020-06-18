Pinal County board OKs plans for future technology corridor

Arizona News

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The Pinal County Board of Supervisors has approved agreements with two state universities related to the future Arizona Technology Corridor. Board members told the Casa Grande Dispatch that the corridor will highlight the county’s business clusters near the interstate highways and promote the area as a place to build and collaborate with similar industries. Wednesday’s agreement gives the county the benefit of University of Arizona research, planning and leadership. The board also approved an agreement with Arizona State University for the Seidman Research Institute to assess the economic potential of an inland port in Pinal County. The cost to the county will be hundreds of thousands of dollars.