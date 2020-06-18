Memorial planned for federal officer shot at US courthouse

California News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family and friends gathering Friday to honor a federal law enforcement officer fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland will be joined by the acting chief of Homeland Security. The official’s office says he traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero.” A memorial service for David Patrick Underwood is scheduled for Friday at the high school he attended in a suburb of Oakland. Underwood was killed on May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a large demonstration was underway nearby over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities say an airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement has been charged in the killing.