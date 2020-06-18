Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

California News

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park has been killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who say he opened fire on them. The Sheriff’s Department says the man was sought for spousal assault and he began shooting when detectives tried to stop his car Wednesday in the desert community of Rosamond. A woman in the car had non life-threatening injuries. A family attorney identified the man as Terron Jammal Boone, Robert Fuller’s half-brother. Fuller was found hanging from a tree in nearby Palmdale last week. Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide. Family members have disputed that.