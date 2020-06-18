Judge OK’s deal to house 7,000 Los Angeles-area homeless

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved an agreement in which the city and county of Los Angeles will provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless people who live near freeways. Officials say the city will provide 6,000 new beds within 10 months and another 700 beds over 18 months. Meanwhile the county will spend $300 million over five years to fund services for the people. As a result of the agreement, the judge dropped a preliminary injunction that required the relocation of homeless people living within 500 feet (152 meters) of freeways by Sept. 1 on the grounds they faced a health risk emergency.