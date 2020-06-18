Guidelines and exemptions to California’s new mask order

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday began required people to wear face masks in most indoor spaces and some outdoor ones as the state battles the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom had until now let local and county governments set rules on masks. The order requires Californians to wear them in most indoor spaces, while riding or driving public transportation, in most workplaces and while outside if they can’t be 6 feet away from others. There are exemptions for children age 2 and under, people with medical conditions and for outdoor activities such as running and hiking if distance can be maintained.