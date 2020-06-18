Ethnic studies to be required at largest US public college

California News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Students at California State University will need to take courses in ethnic studies under legislation advanced Thursday. The state Senate passed the new graduation requirements for the nation’s largest four-year public university system amid objections. The university is resisting the legislature setting curriculum rules, and says it is in the middle of reforming its ethnic studies courses. For supporters, debate over the bill took on more urgency amid the uproar over racism after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Senators said the new rules would ensure students learn the complete picture of American history and the experiences of marginalized communities.