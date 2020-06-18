Effigy found in Oakland park after ‘nooses’ discovered

California News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police in Oakland say they have opened an investigation after a caller reported finding an effigy hanging from a tree at a city park. Police released pictures of the effigy on the ground, saying the caller had taken it down before they arrived. The incident came a day after the city’s mayor said “nooses” were found dangling from trees in the same park. A resident, who is black, stepped forward Wednesday to say the ropes actually were part of a rigging he and his friends used for a larger swing system.