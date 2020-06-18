Crews battle growing wildfire in forest northeast of Phoenix

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest wildfire continues to grow as firefighters ignite backburns to stop the fire’s growth and protect structures in rural areas northeast of metro Phoenix. Fire management team spokesman Dee Hines said overnight infrared mapping put the Bush Fire’s size at 180 square miles as of Wednesday night with containment around 5% of its growing perimeter. The fire covered 139 square miles as of Wednesday and it has forced evacuation of several rural communities and closed parts of three highway. Major fires also are burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains overlooking Tucson and in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon.