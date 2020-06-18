Couple claims $410M Mega Millions jackpot won in Arizona

State & Regional News

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A married couple from a Phoenix suburb has claimed the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store.

The winning ticket was sold May 27 at a Circle K in the city of Glendale and matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on June 9th.

The 70-year-old husband and 63-year-old wife chose to remain anonymous but told lottery officials they have been playing regularly for 38 years. The pair chose the lump-sum cash option and will take home nearly $228 million after taxes.

They plan to pay off their mortgage, invest, set money aside for relatives and enjoy life.